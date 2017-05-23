Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225743
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJul 12, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Ahmielleah Yeung
1620 Victoria Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Old Name
Madison Zhuo-Jian Yeung
1620 Victoria Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
New Name
Quincy Zhuo-Jian Yeung
1620 Victoria Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 MSC 225743—Re: Madison Zhuo-Jian Yeung. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
