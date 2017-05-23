Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225743
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jul 12, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Ahmielleah Yeung
1620 Victoria Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Old Name

Madison Zhuo-Jian Yeung
1620 Victoria Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

New Name

Quincy Zhuo-Jian Yeung
1620 Victoria Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 MSC 225743—Re: Madison Zhuo-Jian Yeung. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
