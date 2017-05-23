Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225746
- Date Died
- May 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Timothy M. Sukel
5675 Parkwood CircleBentleyville OH 44022
Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017
Applicant
Christine Sukel
270 North Main StreetBentleyville OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary
Christine Sukel
270 North Main StreetChagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 225746—Estate of Timothy M. Sukel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. McSherry, atty.
About your information and the public record.