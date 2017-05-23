Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225746
Date Died
May 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Timothy M. Sukel
5675 Parkwood Circle
Bentleyville OH 44022

Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017

Applicant

Christine Sukel
270 North Main Street
Bentleyville OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
James Covell McSherry
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Fiduciary

Christine Sukel
270 North Main Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Covell McSherry
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 225746—Estate of Timothy M. Sukel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. McSherry, atty.
