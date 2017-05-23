Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225748
Date Died
April 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Vicki Frank
15550 Pecan Oval
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Anthony Trubiano
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Theodora E. Kavourias
15550 Pecan Oval
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Fiduciary

Vicki Frank
15550 Pecan Oval
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Mark Anthony Trubiano
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 225748—Estate of Theodora E. Kavourias. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 