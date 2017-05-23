Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225748
- Date Died
- April 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Vicki Frank
15550 Pecan OvalMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Theodora E. Kavourias
15550 Pecan OvalMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Fiduciary
Vicki Frank
15550 Pecan OvalMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 225748—Estate of Theodora E. Kavourias. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
About your information and the public record.