Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225751
- Date Died
- April 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Stephen B. Martis
3549 Thornapple LanePepper Pike OH 44124
Date Died :Sunday, April 30, 2017
Applicant
Phyllis J. Martis
3549 Thornapple LanePepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448
Text2017 EST 225751—Estate of Stephen B. Martis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
