Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225751
Date Died
April 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Stephen B. Martis
3549 Thornapple Lane
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Applicant

Phyllis J. Martis
3549 Thornapple Lane
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
James Arthur Goldsmith
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Text

2017 EST 225751—Estate of Stephen B. Martis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
