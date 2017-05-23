Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225753
Date Died
March 3, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lynn M. Hurt
24262 Hedgewood Avenue
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

George Popovich
3087 Walter Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Friday, March 3, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225753—Estate of George Popovich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
