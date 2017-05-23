Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225753
- Date Died
- March 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lynn M. Hurt
24262 Hedgewood AvenueWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
George Popovich
3087 Walter RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Friday, March 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 225753—Estate of George Popovich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
