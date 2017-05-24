Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225754
Date Died
September 30, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 19, 2017 3:15 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Marian P. Denicola
4314 Hyde Park
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Friday, September 30, 2016

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 225754—Estate of Marian P. Denicola. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 3:15 p.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 