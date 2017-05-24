Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225754
- Date Died
- September 30, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 19, 2017 3:15 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Marian P. Denicola
4314 Hyde ParkNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Friday, September 30, 2016
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 225754—Estate of Marian P. Denicola. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 3:15 p.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
About your information and the public record.