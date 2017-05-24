Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225755
Date Died
January 5, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Lois Belzer
27819 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Thursday, January 5, 2017

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 225755—Estate of Lois Belzer. Will admitted to probate. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
