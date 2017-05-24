Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225760
- Date Died
- August 9, 2014
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Michael Williams
146 Almendio LaneHenderson NV 89074
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Douglas L. Winston
3401 Enterprise Parkway
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Jean F. Williams
3744 Ludgate RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Saturday, August 9, 2014
Text2017 EST 225760—Estate of Jean F. Williams. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. D. L. Winston, atty.
