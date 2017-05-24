Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225760
Date Died
August 9, 2014
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Michael Williams
146 Almendio Lane
Henderson NV 89074
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas Leon Winston
Law Office of Douglas L. Winston
3401 Enterprise Parkway
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Jean F. Williams
3744 Ludgate Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Saturday, August 9, 2014

Text

2017 EST 225760—Estate of Jean F. Williams. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. D. L. Winston, atty.
