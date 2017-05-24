Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225762
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGJun 7, 2017 11:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Charles Harvey
14130 Puritas Ave., Apt. 204Cleveland OH 44135
Plaintiff
Cuyahoga County Aps
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 225762—Cuyahoga County Aps vs Charles Harvey. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jun. 7, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
