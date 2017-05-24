Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225762
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Jun 7, 2017 11:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Charles Harvey
14130 Puritas Ave., Apt. 204
Cleveland OH 44135

Plaintiff

Cuyahoga County Aps
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 225762—Cuyahoga County Aps vs Charles Harvey. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jun. 7, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 