Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225763
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- May 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Barbara J. Karr
418 Hibiscus AvenueLehigh Acres FL 33972
Applicant's Attorney
Koenig & Long, LLC
5354 North High Street
Columbus OH 43214
Decedent
Marie A. Melocik
5895 Ridgebury BoulevardMayfield Heights OH 44124
Fiduciary
Barbara J. Karr
418 Hibiscus AvenueLehigh Acres FL 33972
Fiduciary's Attorney
Koenig & Long, LLC
5354 North High Street
Columbus OH 43214
Text2017 EST 225763—Estate of Marie A. Melocik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. C. A. Koenig, atty.
