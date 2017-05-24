Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225763
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
May 2, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Barbara J. Karr
418 Hibiscus Avenue
Lehigh Acres FL 33972
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Anthony Koenig
Koenig & Long, LLC
5354 North High Street
Columbus OH 43214

Decedent

Marie A. Melocik
5895 Ridgebury Boulevard
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 225763—Estate of Marie A. Melocik. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. C. A. Koenig, atty.
