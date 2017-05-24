Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225765
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 3, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Morris T. Walker
20150 Euclid Avenue, #202 A
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Friday, February 3, 2017

Applicant

Sonecqua Walker
2408 East 55th Street, #2044
Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Earl Francis Ghaster Jr.
Kubyn & Ghaster,LLP
8373 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 225765—Estate of Morris T. Walker Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. E. F. Ghaster, Jr., atty.
