Date Filed Wednesday, May 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225765 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died February 3, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 225765—Estate of Morris T. Walker Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. E. F. Ghaster, Jr., atty.