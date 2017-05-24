Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225765
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Morris T. Walker
20150 Euclid Avenue, #202 AEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Friday, February 3, 2017
Applicant
Sonecqua Walker
2408 East 55th Street, #2044Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Kubyn & Ghaster,LLP
8373 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 225765—Estate of Morris T. Walker Jr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. E. F. Ghaster, Jr., atty.
