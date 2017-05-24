Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225766
- Date Died
- January 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Gayle Esterly
11 Heron DriveLondonderry NH 03053
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Elise Helene Radice
28550 Westlake Village DriveWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Text2017 EST 225766—Estate of Elise Helene Radice. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. E. Mills, atty.
