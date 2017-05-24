Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225766
Date Died
January 4, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Gayle Esterly
11 Heron Drive
Londonderry NH 03053
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Edward Mills
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Elise Helene Radice
28550 Westlake Village Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 225766—Estate of Elise Helene Radice. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. E. Mills, atty.
