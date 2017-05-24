Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225772
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Douglas Kalal
3800 Park East Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122

Applicant

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Ste 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 225772—Re: Douglas Kalal. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
