Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225774
Date Died
September 19, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 13, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Hailey Nacole Winston
15210 Triskett
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Monday, September 19, 2016

Applicant

Bernella Marie Winston
15210 Triskett
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Gregory Mansour
Competitive Title Agency, Inc.
23611 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 225774—Estate of Hailey Nacole Winston. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. G. Mansour, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 