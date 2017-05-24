Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225774
- Date Died
- September 19, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 13, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Hailey Nacole Winston
15210 TriskettCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Monday, September 19, 2016
Applicant
Bernella Marie Winston
15210 TriskettCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Competitive Title Agency, Inc.
23611 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 225774—Estate of Hailey Nacole Winston. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. G. Mansour, atty.
