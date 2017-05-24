Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225775
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
March 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Beotra Rucker
5664 Jefferson Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Sunday, March 5, 2017

Applicant

June Rucker
5664 Jefferson Ave.
Maple Hts. OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edward Ernewein
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Fiduciary

June Rucker
5664 Jefferson Ave.
Maple Hts. OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Edward Ernewein
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 225775—Estate of Beotra Rucker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
