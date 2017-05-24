Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225775
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- March 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Beotra Rucker
5664 Jefferson Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Sunday, March 5, 2017
Applicant
June Rucker
5664 Jefferson Ave.Maple Hts. OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary
June Rucker
5664 Jefferson Ave.Maple Hts. OH 44137
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 225775—Estate of Beotra Rucker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
About your information and the public record.