Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225776
- Date Died
- May 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Carl M. Siedel
19734 Dell Dr.Strongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017
Applicant
Chad Siedel
1240 Marks Rd Apt. EValley City OH 44280
Applicant's Attorney
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 225776—Estate of Carl M. Siedel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
