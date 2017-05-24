Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225776
Date Died
May 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Carl M. Siedel
19734 Dell Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017

Applicant

Chad Siedel
1240 Marks Rd Apt. E
Valley City OH 44280
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edward Ernewein
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 225776—Estate of Carl M. Siedel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 