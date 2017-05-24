Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225778
- Date Died
- May 12, 2011
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Alice Mitchell
15511 Harvard AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Applicant
Pamela M. Claytor
3030 Mathers WayTwinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Stark & Knoll Co LPA
3875 Ridgewood Rd
Akron OH 44333
Text2017 EST 225778—Estate of Alice Mitchell. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. R. Bean, atty.
