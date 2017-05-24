Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225778
Date Died
May 12, 2011
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Alice Mitchell
15511 Harvard Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Thursday, May 12, 2011

Applicant

Pamela M. Claytor
3030 Mathers Way
Twinsburg OH 44087
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory Richard Bean
Stark & Knoll Co LPA
3875 Ridgewood Rd
Akron OH 44333

Text

2017 EST 225778—Estate of Alice Mitchell. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. R. Bean, atty.
