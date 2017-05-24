Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225779
Filing Code
CPS

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cecelia Erlanson
4678 E. 88th Street
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Text

2017 ADV 225779—Adult Protective Services vs Cecelia Erlanson. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
