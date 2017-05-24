Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, May 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225779
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Cecelia Erlanson
4678 E. 88th StreetGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Text2017 ADV 225779—Adult Protective Services vs Cecelia Erlanson. Complaint for protective services filed. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.