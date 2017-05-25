Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225784
- Date Died
- February 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Pamela Clark-Hooks
5669 Falkirk RoadLyndhurst OH 44124-2425
Applicant's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Decedent
James W. Hooks
5669 Falkirk RoadLyndhurst OH 44124-2425
Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017
Commissioner
F Eric Jochum
7107 Wilson MillsGates Mills OH 44040
Text2017 EST 225784—Estate of James W. Hooks. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. F. E. Jochum, atty.
About your information and the public record.