Date Filed Thursday, May 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225789 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died September 7, 2015 Filing Code EWP

Text 2017 EST 225789—Estate of Georgia Guzzi-Ozebek. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. F. E. Sweeney, Jr., atty.