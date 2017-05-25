Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225789
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 7, 2015
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Justin Guzzi
594 E. 266th Street
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Francis Edward Sweeney Jr.
Francis E. Sweeney, Jr.
6105 Parkland Blvd
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Decedent

Georgia Guzzi-Ozebek
18731 Meredith Avenue
Euclid OH 44119

Date Died :Monday, September 7, 2015

Text

2017 EST 225789—Estate of Georgia Guzzi-Ozebek. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. F. E. Sweeney, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 