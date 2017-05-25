Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225789
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 7, 2015
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Justin Guzzi
594 E. 266th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Francis E. Sweeney, Jr.
6105 Parkland Blvd
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Decedent
Georgia Guzzi-Ozebek
18731 Meredith AvenueEuclid OH 44119
Date Died :Monday, September 7, 2015
Text2017 EST 225789—Estate of Georgia Guzzi-Ozebek. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. F. E. Sweeney, Jr., atty.
