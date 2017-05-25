Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225790
- Date Died
- February 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
James Curry
5919 Sweet Birch DriveBedford Heights OH 44146
Date Died :Sunday, February 12, 2017
Applicant
Evelyn T. Curry
5919 Sweet Birch DriveBedford Heights OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299
Text2017 EST 225790—Estate of James Curry Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
