Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225790
Date Died
February 12, 2017
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

James Curry
5919 Sweet Birch Drive
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Date Died :Sunday, February 12, 2017

Applicant

Evelyn T. Curry
5919 Sweet Birch Drive
Bedford Heights OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Charles Canestraro
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299

Text

2017 EST 225790—Estate of James Curry Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
