Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225796
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- May 13, 2015
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 7, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Marlene J. Robertson
630 County LineGates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Cowden & Humphrey Co. LPA
4600 Euclid Ave, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44103-3748
Decedent
Olga Jean Skerl
630 County Line RoadGates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Fiduciary
Marlene J. Robertson
630 County LineGates Mills OH 44040
Fiduciary's Attorney
Cowden & Humphrey Co. LPA
4600 Euclid Ave, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44103-3748
Text2017 EST 225796—Estate of Olga Jean Skerl. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. J. Steel, atty.
About your information and the public record.