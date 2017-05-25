Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225796
Bond
1
Date Died
May 13, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 7, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Marlene J. Robertson
630 County Line
Gates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Terrence Joseph Steel
Cowden & Humphrey Co. LPA
4600 Euclid Ave, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44103-3748

Decedent

Olga Jean Skerl
630 County Line Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2017 EST 225796—Estate of Olga Jean Skerl. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. T. J. Steel, atty.
