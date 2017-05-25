Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225797
- Date Died
- March 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
William J. Fohs
7830 Royalton RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Saturday, March 11, 2017
Applicant
Phyllis L. Fohs
7830 Royalton RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 225797—Estate of William J. Fohs. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
