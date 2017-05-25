Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225797
Date Died
March 11, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

William J. Fohs
7830 Royalton Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Saturday, March 11, 2017

Applicant

Phyllis L. Fohs
7830 Royalton Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
James Leon Nabors III
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 225797—Estate of William J. Fohs. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 