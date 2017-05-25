Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225798
Date Died
April 15, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 28, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Marilyn A. Garner
3000 Brookpark Road, Apt. 19
Cleveland OH 44134

Date Died :Saturday, April 15, 2017

Applicant

John J. Urban
11221 Pearl Road, Suite 5
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
James Leon Nabors III
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 225798—Estate of Marilyn A. Garner. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
