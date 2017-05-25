Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225798
- Date Died
- April 15, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 28, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Marilyn A. Garner
3000 Brookpark Road, Apt. 19Cleveland OH 44134
Date Died :Saturday, April 15, 2017
Applicant
John J. Urban
11221 Pearl Road, Suite 5Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 225798—Estate of Marilyn A. Garner. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
