Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225802
- Date Died
- August 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Patricia A. Feleppelle
16255 Chatman Dr., Unit 204Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
The Czack Law Firm, LLC
1360 West 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Lola Marie Feleppelle
18627 Shurmer Rd.Strongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Thursday, August 4, 2016
Fiduciary
Patricia A. Feleppelle
16255 Chatman Dr., Unit 204Strongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Czack Law Firm, LLC
1360 West 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 225802—Estate of Lola Marie Feleppelle. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. W. Czack, atty.
