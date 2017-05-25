Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225802
Date Died
August 4, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Patricia A. Feleppelle
16255 Chatman Dr., Unit 204
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Michael William Czack
The Czack Law Firm, LLC
1360 West 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Lola Marie Feleppelle
18627 Shurmer Rd.
Strongsville OH 44136

Fiduciary

Patricia A. Feleppelle
16255 Chatman Dr., Unit 204
Strongsville OH 44149
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael William Czack
The Czack Law Firm, LLC
1360 West 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 225802—Estate of Lola Marie Feleppelle. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. W. Czack, atty.
