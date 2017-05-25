Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225803
Date Died
February 9, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 17, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Robert J. Vahcic
30013 Oakdale Rd.
Willowick OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Vetus Syracuse
Syracuse Law Office, LLC
26250 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44132

Decedent

Richard Alan Vahcic
25291 Zeman Ave.
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 EST 225803—Estate of Richard Alan Vahcic. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. V. Syracuse, atty.
