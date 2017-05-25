Date Filed Thursday, May 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225803 Date Died February 9, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 17, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 225803—Estate of Richard Alan Vahcic. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. V. Syracuse, atty.