Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225803
- Date Died
- February 9, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 17, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Robert J. Vahcic
30013 Oakdale Rd.Willowick OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Syracuse Law Office, LLC
26250 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44132
Decedent
Richard Alan Vahcic
25291 Zeman Ave.Euclid OH 44132
Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 225803—Estate of Richard Alan Vahcic. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. V. Syracuse, atty.
About your information and the public record.