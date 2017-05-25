Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225805
Bond
1
Date Died
February 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michael W. Urbas
23430 Chardon Rd.
Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Vetus Syracuse
Syracuse Law Office, LLC
26250 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44132

Decedent

Lewis W. Kapel
19215 St Clair Ave.
Cleveland OH 44117

Fiduciary

Michael W. Urbas
23430 Chardon Rd.
Euclid OH 44117
Fiduciary's Attorney
Vetus Syracuse
Syracuse Law Office, LLC
26250 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 EST 225805—Estate of Lewis W. Kapel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. V. Syracuse, atty.
