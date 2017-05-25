Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225805
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- February 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michael W. Urbas
23430 Chardon Rd.Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Syracuse Law Office, LLC
26250 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44132
Decedent
Lewis W. Kapel
19215 St Clair Ave.Cleveland OH 44117
Date Died :Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Fiduciary
Michael W. Urbas
23430 Chardon Rd.Euclid OH 44117
Fiduciary's Attorney
Syracuse Law Office, LLC
26250 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44132
Text2017 EST 225805—Estate of Lewis W. Kapel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. V. Syracuse, atty.
About your information and the public record.