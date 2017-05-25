Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225806
- Filing Code
- LSG
Plaintiff
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 East 9th Street, Suite 600Cleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
George Greff
591 Grayton Rd.Berea OH 44017
Defendant
Cheryl Greff
380 Skyview RoadCleveland OH 44109
Defendant
Lee Greff
11046 Bartholomew Rd.Auburn Township OH 44255
Defendant
Alice Greff
1505 Fatima Dr.Parma OH 44134
Defendant
Deborah L. Shepka
1505 Fatima DriveParma OH 44134
Defendant
Cuyahoga County Treasurer
2079 East 9th StreetCleveland OH 44114
Text2017 ADV 225806—Dennis A. Rotman vs Alice Greff, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. D. A. Rotman, atty.
