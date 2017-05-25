Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225806
Filing Code
LSG

Plaintiff

Dennis A. Rotman
1360 East 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Dennis Arnold Rotman
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

George Greff
591 Grayton Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Defendant

Cheryl Greff
380 Skyview Road
Cleveland OH 44109

Defendant

Lee Greff
11046 Bartholomew Rd.
Auburn Township OH 44255

Defendant

Alice Greff
1505 Fatima Dr.
Parma OH 44134

Defendant

Deborah L. Shepka
1505 Fatima Drive
Parma OH 44134

Defendant

Cuyahoga County Treasurer
2079 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 ADV 225806—Dennis A. Rotman vs Alice Greff, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. D. A. Rotman, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 