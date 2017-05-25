Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225808
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jul 12, 2017 2:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Aisha Millicent Fraser
21411 Almar Drive
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540
New Name's Attorney
Joyce Emma Barrett
Law Offices of Joyce E. Barrett
55 Public Square, Ste. 1260
Cleveland OH 44113

Old Name

Aisha M. Fraser Mason
21411 Almar Drive
Shaker Heights OH 44122-3540

Text

2017 MSC 225808—Re: Aisha M. Fraser Mason. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. J. E. Barrett, atty.
