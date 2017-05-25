Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225808
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJul 12, 2017 2:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Aisha Millicent Fraser
21411 Almar DriveShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
New Name's Attorney
Law Offices of Joyce E. Barrett
55 Public Square, Ste. 1260
Cleveland OH 44113
Old Name
Aisha M. Fraser Mason
21411 Almar DriveShaker Heights OH 44122-3540
Text2017 MSC 225808—Re: Aisha M. Fraser Mason. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. J. E. Barrett, atty.
