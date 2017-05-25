Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225810
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jul 6, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Mary Lou Elizabeth Mcfarland
3935 Bradley Road
Westlake OH 44145
Old Name's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

New Name

Mary Lou Mcfarland
3935 Bradley Road
Westlake OH 44145
New Name's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 MSC 225810—Re: Mary Lou Elizabeth McFarland. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
