Date Filed Thursday, May 25, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC225810 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Jul 6, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code CHGA

Text 2017 MSC 225810—Re: Mary Lou Elizabeth McFarland. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.