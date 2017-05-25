Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225812
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGJun 7, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FloorCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Pearl Forstag
12030 Lake Avenue Apt. 203Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 ADV 225812—Adult Protective Services vs Pearl Forstag. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jun. 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
