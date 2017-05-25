Date Filed Thursday, May 25, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV225812 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Jun 7, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 225812—Adult Protective Services vs Pearl Forstag. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jun. 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.