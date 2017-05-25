Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225814
Date Died
February 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Maurice C. Norris
3488 Colletta Lane
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Saturday, February 11, 2017

Applicant

Catherine M. Norris
3488 Colletta Lane
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph P. Gibbons
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Catherine M. Norris
3488 Colletta Lane
Cleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph P. Gibbons
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 225814—Estate of Maurice C. Norris Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Gibbons, atty.
