Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225814
- Date Died
- February 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Maurice C. Norris
3488 Colletta LaneCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Saturday, February 11, 2017
Applicant
Catherine M. Norris
3488 Colletta LaneCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Catherine M. Norris
3488 Colletta LaneCleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 225814—Estate of Maurice C. Norris Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Gibbons, atty.
About your information and the public record.