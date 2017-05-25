Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225822
- Date Died
- May 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
David B. Page
19533 Idlewood Trail, #20-1Strongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Friday, May 5, 2017
Applicant
Vicki L. Page
17901 Cliffside Drive, #4936Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094
Text2017 EST 225822—Estate of David B. Page. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
