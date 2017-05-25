Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225822
Date Died
May 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

David B. Page
19533 Idlewood Trail, #20-1
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Friday, May 5, 2017

Applicant

Vicki L. Page
17901 Cliffside Drive, #4936
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Thomas
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 225822—Estate of David B. Page. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
