Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225827
- Date Died
- February 8, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 29, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Eric D. Howard
1929 Green Road; Apt. 507Cleveland OH 44121
Date Died :Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Applicant
Eric L. Howard
3775 SherwoodSouth Euclid OH 44121-2969
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Text2017 EST 225827—Estate of Eric D. Howard. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
