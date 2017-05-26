Date Filed Friday, May 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225827 Date Died February 8, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 29, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 225827—Estate of Eric D. Howard. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.