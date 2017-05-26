Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225827
Date Died
February 8, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 29, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Eric D. Howard
1929 Green Road; Apt. 507
Cleveland OH 44121

Date Died :Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Applicant

Eric L. Howard
3775 Sherwood
South Euclid OH 44121-2969
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 225827—Estate of Eric D. Howard. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
