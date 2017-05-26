Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225828
Bond
1
Date Died
March 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michael G. Kucharson
4135 Overbrook Dr.
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Decedent

Michael G. Kucharson
4135 Overbrook Dr.
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017

Fiduciary

Michael G. Kucharson
4135 Overbrook Dr.
Brecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Text

2017 EST 225828—Estate of Michael G. Kucharson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 