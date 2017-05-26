Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225828
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- March 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michael G. Kucharson
4135 Overbrook Dr.Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Decedent
Michael G. Kucharson
4135 Overbrook Dr.Brecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017
Fiduciary
Michael G. Kucharson
4135 Overbrook Dr.Brecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Text2017 EST 225828—Estate of Michael G. Kucharson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
