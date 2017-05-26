Date Filed Friday, May 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225830 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died August 5, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225830—Estate of James Henderson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. H. Friedman, atty.