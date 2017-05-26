Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225830
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- August 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Tiffany Henderson
19602 Cherrywood LaneWarrensville Hts. OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Friedman, Domiano & Smith Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
James Henderson
19602 Cherrywood LaneWarrensville Hts. OH 44128
Text2017 EST 225830—Estate of James Henderson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. H. Friedman, atty.
