Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225830
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
August 5, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Tiffany Henderson
19602 Cherrywood Lane
Warrensville Hts. OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Howard Friedman
Friedman, Domiano & Smith Co., L.P.A.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

James Henderson
19602 Cherrywood Lane
Warrensville Hts. OH 44128

Date Died :Friday, August 5, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225830—Estate of James Henderson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. H. Friedman, atty.
