Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225834
- Date Died
- October 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Ellen Louise Oakley
192 4th Ave.Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 90
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Thomas K. Oakley
192 4th Ave.Berea OH 44017
Date Died :Saturday, October 22, 2016
Text2017 EST 225834—Estate of Thomas K. Oakley. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. M. Lenz, atty.
