Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225835
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJul 13, 2017 2:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Kiley Mackenzie Halton Preston
491 Stoneledge DriveRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Old Name
Kiley Mackenzie Preston
491 Stoneledge DriveRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant
Gabrielle La'teech Halton
491 Stoneledge DriveRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Text2017 MSC 225835—Re: Kiley Mackenzie Preston. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.
