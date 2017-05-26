Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225835
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jul 13, 2017 2:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Kiley Mackenzie Halton Preston
491 Stoneledge Drive
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Old Name

Kiley Mackenzie Preston
491 Stoneledge Drive
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Applicant

Gabrielle La'teech Halton
491 Stoneledge Drive
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Text

2017 MSC 225835—Re: Kiley Mackenzie Preston. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 13, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.
