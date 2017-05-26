Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225837
- Date Died
- October 9, 1994
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Willson Andrew Reese
3181 West 48 StreetCleveland OH 44144
Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 1994
Applicant
Barbara L. Halliday
10780 Creek Stone CircleStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Oscar Trivers
8608 Quincy Avenue
Cleveland OH 44106
Text2017 EST 225837—Estate of Willson Andrew Reese Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. O. Trivers, atty.
