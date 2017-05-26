Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225837
Date Died
October 9, 1994
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Willson Andrew Reese
3181 West 48 Street
Cleveland OH 44144

Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 1994

Applicant

Barbara L. Halliday
10780 Creek Stone Circle
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Oscar Trivers
Oscar Trivers
8608 Quincy Avenue
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2017 EST 225837—Estate of Willson Andrew Reese Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. O. Trivers, atty.
