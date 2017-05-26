Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225838
- Date Died
- April 29, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Daniel V. Hoag
14395 Crown Point ParkwayStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Dolores G. Hoag
7639 Falling Leaf DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Saturday, April 29, 2017
Text2017 EST 225838—Estate of Dolores G. Hoag. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Eder, atty.
