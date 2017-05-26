Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225838
Date Died
April 29, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Daniel V. Hoag
14395 Crown Point Parkway
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
James Robert Eder
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Dolores G. Hoag
7639 Falling Leaf Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Saturday, April 29, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225838—Estate of Dolores G. Hoag. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Eder, atty.
