Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225840
- Date Died
- February 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Alexander R. Mabin
5706 Hollywood DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Meyers, Roman, Friedberg, & Lewis
28601 Chagrin Blvd. #500
Cleveland OH 44122
Decedent
Kathryn A. Mabin
5706 Hollywood DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017
Text2017 EST 225840—Estate of Kathryn A. Mabin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. G. Hehr, III, atty.
