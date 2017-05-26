Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225841
Date Died
January 19, 2012
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Ben P. Borchert
2336 Wallings Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Thursday, January 19, 2012

Applicant

Douglas P. Borchert
294 Ruth Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Frank Charles Krasovec Jr.
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122

Fiduciary

Douglas P. Borchert
294 Ruth Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary's Attorney
Frank Charles Krasovec Jr.
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 225841—Estate of Ben P. Borchert. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. C. Krasovec, Jr., atty.
