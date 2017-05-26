Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225841
- Date Died
- January 19, 2012
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ben P. Borchert
2336 Wallings RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Thursday, January 19, 2012
Applicant
Douglas P. Borchert
294 Ruth DriveBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary
Douglas P. Borchert
294 Ruth DriveBay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
Chagrin Richmond Plaza
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 225841—Estate of Ben P. Borchert. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. C. Krasovec, Jr., atty.
