Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225842
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 27, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Udell Hicks
13206 Forestdale Dr.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Ethan Allen Welch
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Ward

Sade Mason
13206 Forestdale Dr.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Board of Education

Garfield Heights Board Of Education

Natural Mother

Donna Mason
5220 Lee Road Apt. 5
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 GRD 225842—Re: Sade Mason. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. E. A. Welch, atty.
