Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225842
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 27, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Udell Hicks
13206 Forestdale Dr.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
Sade Mason
13206 Forestdale Dr.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Board of Education
Garfield Heights Board Of Education
Natural Mother
Donna Mason
5220 Lee Road Apt. 5Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 GRD 225842—Re: Sade Mason. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. E. A. Welch, atty.
