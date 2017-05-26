Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225844
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
March 22, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Jewell D. Collins
423 Eddy Road
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Applicant

Dwight Collins
423 Eddy Road
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Ellis Stone
Richard E. Stone Co., L.P.A.
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122-5851

Text

2017 EST 225844—Estate of Jewell D. Collins. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. R. E. Stone, atty.
