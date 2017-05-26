Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225844
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- March 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Jewell D. Collins
423 Eddy RoadCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Applicant
Dwight Collins
423 Eddy RoadCleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Richard E. Stone Co., L.P.A.
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122-5851
Text2017 EST 225844—Estate of Jewell D. Collins. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. R. E. Stone, atty.
