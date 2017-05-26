Date Filed Friday, May 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225845 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died April 28, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 225845—Estate of Brian H. Freedman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. R. E. Stone, atty.