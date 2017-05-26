Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225845
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
April 28, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Brian H. Freedman
2196 S. Belvoir Blvd.
University Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Friday, April 28, 2017

Applicant

Paul Freedman
1048 Martin Place
Ann Arbor MI 48104
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Ellis Stone
Richard E. Stone Co., L.P.A.
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122-5851

Text

2017 EST 225845—Estate of Brian H. Freedman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. R. E. Stone, atty.
