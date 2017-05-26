Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225845
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- April 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Brian H. Freedman
2196 S. Belvoir Blvd.University Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Friday, April 28, 2017
Applicant
Paul Freedman
1048 Martin PlaceAnn Arbor MI 48104
Applicant's Attorney
Richard E. Stone Co., L.P.A.
23215 Commerce Park, Suite 201
Beachwood OH 44122-5851
Text2017 EST 225845—Estate of Brian H. Freedman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. R. E. Stone, atty.
About your information and the public record.