Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225846
Date Died
November 5, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Kathleen A. Turner
1503 Plainfield Rd.
South Euclid OH 44121

Applicant

Virginia G. Buchholz
3515 Randolph Road
South Euclid OH 44121-2969
Applicant's Attorney
Terry Ann Donner
Terry Ann Donner Law Office LLC
P.O. Box 64
Willoughby OH 44096

Text

2017 EST 225846—Estate of Kathleen A. Turner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. A. Donner, atty.
