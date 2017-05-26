Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225846
- Date Died
- November 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Kathleen A. Turner
1503 Plainfield Rd.South Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2016
Applicant
Virginia G. Buchholz
3515 Randolph RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121-2969
Applicant's Attorney
Terry Ann Donner Law Office LLC
P.O. Box 64
Willoughby OH 44096
Text2017 EST 225846—Estate of Kathleen A. Turner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. A. Donner, atty.
