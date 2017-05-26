Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225847
- Date Died
- February 15, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 10, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Donald Raymon Dutton
3422 Ashby RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Applicant
John Dutton
3422 Ashby RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 EST 225847—Estate of Donald Raymon Dutton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
