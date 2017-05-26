Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225847
Date Died
February 15, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 10, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Donald Raymon Dutton
3422 Ashby Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Applicant

John Dutton
3422 Ashby Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 225847—Estate of Donald Raymon Dutton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
