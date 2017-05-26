Date Filed Friday, May 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225847 Date Died February 15, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 10, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 225847—Estate of Donald Raymon Dutton. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.