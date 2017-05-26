Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225850
Date Died
April 3, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Robert E. Walsh
8909 Timber Edge Drive
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Colette Gallagher
20942 Avalon Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Ellen M. Walsh
3648 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Monday, April 3, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225850—Estate of Ellen M. Walsh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. C. Gallagher, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 