Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225850
- Date Died
- April 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Robert E. Walsh
8909 Timber Edge DriveNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
20942 Avalon Drive
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Ellen M. Walsh
3648 Rocky River DriveCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Monday, April 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 225850—Estate of Ellen M. Walsh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. C. Gallagher, atty.
