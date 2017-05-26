Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225851
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Marie G. Mcelroy
10915 Edgewater DriveCleveland OH 44102
Plaintiff
Arlene B. Steuer
Guardian Of Marie G. Mcelroy, 1648 Westhill BlvdWestlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cozza and Steuer
1648 Westhill Boulevard
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 ADV 225851—Arlene B. Steuer vs Marie G. Mcelroy. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. A. B. Steuer, atty.
