Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225851
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Marie G. Mcelroy
10915 Edgewater Drive
Cleveland OH 44102

Plaintiff

Arlene B. Steuer
Guardian Of Marie G. Mcelroy, 1648 Westhill Blvd
Westlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Arlene Barbara Steuer
Cozza and Steuer
1648 Westhill Boulevard
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 ADV 225851—Arlene B. Steuer vs Marie G. Mcelroy. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. A. B. Steuer, atty.
