Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225852
- Date Died
- July 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Kenneth R. Merrill
9126 North Plaza Drive, Apt. ANorthfield OH 44067
Date Died :Thursday, July 14, 2016
Applicant
Anna R. Otto
15950 Maureen DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Commissioner
Erica Skerl
7530 Lucerne Dr. #200Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 225852—Estate of Kenneth R. Merrill. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. A. Skerl, atty.
