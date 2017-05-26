Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225852
Date Died
July 14, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Kenneth R. Merrill
9126 North Plaza Drive, Apt. A
Northfield OH 44067

Date Died :Thursday, July 14, 2016

Applicant

Anna R. Otto
15950 Maureen Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Erica Ann Skerl
Phillips & Mille Co., LPA
7530 Lucerne Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Commissioner

Erica Skerl
7530 Lucerne Dr. #200
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 225852—Estate of Kenneth R. Merrill. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. A. Skerl, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 